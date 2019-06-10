|
|
READ, Lorraine Ellen Passed peacefully at home on June 8, 2019. Aged 60 years. Dearly loved wife of Phil. Mother of Sean, and Kate. Mother-in-law of Katrina, and grandmother of Frances. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Tait Drive Social Club can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Read Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2019