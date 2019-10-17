|
JACKSON, Lorraine Mae. Passed suddenly and unexpectedly on October 5, 2019 on the Gold Coast with her best friend. "As a family we are in deep shock and grieving for our beautiful Lorraine". Loved partner of Mark Taylor, and loved mum of Karlene, Kelly and Jodene. Treasured sister and aunt of Robert's family. A Service for Lorraine will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday October 21, at 1pm. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 17, 2019