|
|
LAMBETH, Louisa Jane (Lou), (nee Gibb). Peacefully on October 14, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arch. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Andy and Chris (Melbourne), Jill and Steve, and Bruce and Sandy. A treasured nanna and great nanna. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset in the Bay. In accordance with Lou's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the 'Lambeth Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 21, 2019