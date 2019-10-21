Home

Louisa Jane (nee Gibb) (Lou) LAMBETH

LAMBETH, Louisa Jane (Lou), (nee Gibb). Peacefully on October 14, 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arch. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Andy and Chris (Melbourne), Jill and Steve, and Bruce and Sandy. A treasured nanna and great nanna. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset in the Bay. In accordance with Lou's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the 'Lambeth Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 21, 2019
