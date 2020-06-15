|
|
SMITH, Louise Gordon (nee Holmes). Peacefully at home on June 13, 2020 aged 66. Loved wife of Peter, loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Jessica, George and Haley, and Kathryn. Loved Nana of Lawrence, Julian and Rose. Loved sister and sister in law of David and Valmai Holmes (Masterton), and Phillippa and Ron Whiteley (Christchurch). A service for Louise will be held at Waipukurau Golf Club, Takapau Road, Waipukurau, Wednesday June 17 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at central- districts.cancernz.org. nz. Messages can be sent c/o Peter Smith, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 15, 2020