Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waipukurau Golf Club
Takapau Road
Waipukurau
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Gordon (Holmes) SMITH

Add a Memory
Louise Gordon (Holmes) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Louise Gordon (nee Holmes). Peacefully at home on June 13, 2020 aged 66. Loved wife of Peter, loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Jessica, George and Haley, and Kathryn. Loved Nana of Lawrence, Julian and Rose. Loved sister and sister in law of David and Valmai Holmes (Masterton), and Phillippa and Ron Whiteley (Christchurch). A service for Louise will be held at Waipukurau Golf Club, Takapau Road, Waipukurau, Wednesday June 17 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at central- districts.cancernz.org. nz. Messages can be sent c/o Peter Smith, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -