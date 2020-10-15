|
|
HAWKES, Lucy Olive Meave (nee McCann). Aged 96. Our much loved mother passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Rowan (deceased 1980) and mother and mother-in- law of Peter and Eileen Smith, Kevin, Peter and Jean, David and Sharon (USA), Bruce and Debbie and Kathleen Ann (stillborn). Loved Grandma Lucy of Michael, Natalie, Hope, Benjamin and Jamie. Loved Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lucy was the last of eight brothers and sisters - Ignatius, Matthew, Louis, Brian, Maureen, Bernard and Rosalie. We will have a vigil ceremony on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7pm at St Peter Chanel Church, Gordon Rd, Hastings. Mum's Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter Chanel Church, Gordon Rd, Hastings, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10.30am. We thank the amazing staff at Eversley and Atawhai for their compassionately good care of Mum.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 15, 2020