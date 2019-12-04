Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Taradale Club
Wharerangi Road
Greenmeadows
View Map
Lynda Margaret STEVENS

STEVENS, Lynda Margaret. Passed away peacefully, on December 1, 2019. Dearly beloved Mum to Mark and Kim. Much loved Nanny to Charlie and Jaiden, Shannon, Emma and Tracey. Cherished sister of Cliff. At Lynda's request, a private cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Lynda's life at the Taradale Club, Wharerangi Road, Greenmeadows on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3.00pm. Please wear bright colours in memory of Lynda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Stevens Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 4, 2019
