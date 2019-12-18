Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 a.m.
East Pier Hotel
50 Nelson Quay
View Map
Lynette Margaret . (Lynn) FLETCHER

Lynette Margaret . (Lynn) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Lynette Margaret (Lynn). 15.11.1947 - 14.12.2019 Unexpectedly passed away at home with her daughter by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Danny. Adored and loved Mum of Vanessa and Gavin Davidson, and Debbie. Cherished Nan to Ashleigh, the late Jared, Cameron and Monique. Much loved best friend to Pauline. As requested by Lynn, a private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Lynn's life at the East Pier Hotel, 50 Nelson Quay, Napier on Sunday, December 22 at 11.00am. Please wear a splash of pink in honour of Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Fletcher Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 18, 2019
