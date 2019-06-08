Home

GRAHAM, Lynley Aroha. Peacefully on Friday June 7, 2019, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Victor Douglas (Peter). Loved Mother and Mother in law of Leanne and Craig (deceased), Vicky and Doc, Shelley and Dave, Fraser and Caroline, Brent and Tania. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of many. Daughter of Stanley and Riria White. Loved sister of Trevor (deceased), Zelda (deceased), Ngaire (deceased) and Meg. Lynley will be lying at home in Kawerau until a celebration of her life at 11am on Tuesday June 11, 2019 in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Rd, Whakatane. Communications please to the Graham family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
