Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Lynne FAULKNER

Lynne FAULKNER Notice
FAULKNER, Lynne. Passed away on July 23, 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved daughter of the late Charlie and Pauline. Much loved sister of Pat (deceased) and Anne, and aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Gordon Road, Hastings, on Monday, August 3, at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Hastings Cemetery. Messages may be mailed to the Faulkner family, C/- PO Box 4157, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 29, 2020
