HAKIWAI, Maaka William. Our darling boy Maaka, son of Karli and Stirling, brother to Nate, Leilani and Kiripaeahi has returned home to Omahu to rest after being tragically taken from us. Maaka will lie at Omahu Marae from Saturday, October 12 followed by burial service 11.00am Sunday, October 13. Kia horo te marino Kia whakapapa pounamu te moana Kia tere te karohirohi i mua i to huarahi May the calm be widespread May the sea glisten like that of greenstone May the shimmering light guide you on your journey
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019
