Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Pongaroa Community Hall
Madeline May (Madel) HERBERT

Madeline May (Madel) HERBERT Notice
HERBERT, Madeline May (Madel). Of Pongaroa, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday February 6, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Harvey. Treasured Mum of Gavin and Dorrie, Donald (deceased), Kerry (deceased) and Arch Harvey, Bruce and Christine. Much loved Nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Herbert family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A celebration of Madeline's life will be held in the Pongaroa Community Hall, on Tuesday February 11, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Pongaroa Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2020
