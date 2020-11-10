|
GREEN, Madge Daphne. Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at Brittany House, Hastings. Aged 85 years. Much loved daughter of Phyllis and Tom Green. Loved sister and sister in-law of Dawn and Norman, Ann, Shirley (deceased), Neville (deceased), John (deceased), and Colin (deceased). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to all the staff at Brittany House for all the care you gave to Madge. A celebration for Madge will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings at 11am Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to be sent to the Green family, C/- P.O Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 10, 2020