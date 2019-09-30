Home

Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
JOLL, Malcolm Dudley. Passed away, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Much loved son of Anne and the late Keith. Loved father of Bradley; Leighton; Phillipa; and Bridget. Respected father-in- law and Granddad. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Raewyn and Peter Marshall. A special friend of Petrina. A service for Malcolm will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Joll family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2019
