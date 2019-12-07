Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Havelock North Function Centre
30 Te Mata Road
Havelock North

Malcolm (Poppa H) HOUSTON

HOUSTON, Malcolm (Poppa H). On Thursday December 5, 2019, at HB Regional Hospital In his 93rd year. Loved husband of Margaret (deceased). Beloved father of Glenda and the Edwards and Russell families Poppa H. Brother of Donald, James, Topsy, Freda, Jean, Barclay, Wallace (all deceased), Murray and Melva. Respected brother-in-law and uncle to the Berney family. Many thanks to the staff in AAU and B2 for their care and compassion. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Monday December 9, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered to the SPCA and can be left at the service. Messages to the Houston family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2019
