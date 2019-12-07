|
HOUSTON, Malcolm (Poppa H). On Thursday December 5, 2019, at HB Regional Hospital In his 93rd year. Loved husband of Margaret (deceased). Beloved father of Glenda and the Edwards and Russell families Poppa H. Brother of Donald, James, Topsy, Freda, Jean, Barclay, Wallace (all deceased), Murray and Melva. Respected brother-in-law and uncle to the Berney family. Many thanks to the staff in AAU and B2 for their care and compassion. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Monday December 9, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered to the SPCA and can be left at the service. Messages to the Houston family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2019