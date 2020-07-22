Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm PRINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Ross PRINCE

Add a Memory
Malcolm Ross PRINCE Notice
PRINCE, Malcolm Ross. Passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved Husband of Joss. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-Law of Brendan and Jenny, Glen and Rach, Leah and Tim, Natasha, Brendon. Adored Grandpa of Thomas, Zach, Aidan, George, Luke, Lucy, Fergus and Olly. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the NZ Heart Foundation via their website: https://www.heart foundation.org.nz/ A service for Malcolm will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday July 24, 2020 at 12 noon. The service will be followed by light refreshments.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -