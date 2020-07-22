|
PRINCE, Malcolm Ross. Passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved Husband of Joss. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-Law of Brendan and Jenny, Glen and Rach, Leah and Tim, Natasha, Brendon. Adored Grandpa of Thomas, Zach, Aidan, George, Luke, Lucy, Fergus and Olly. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the NZ Heart Foundation via their website: https://www.heart foundation.org.nz/ A service for Malcolm will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday July 24, 2020 at 12 noon. The service will be followed by light refreshments.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020