TORWICK, Malcolm Ross (Ross). Born 09.09.1947 - died 02.03.2020. Much loved husband of Angie. Loved Dad of Sam, Matthew and Christine. Grandad of Gen, Jess, James, Jack, CJ, Zak, Carlos, Stevie, Megan, Daniel and Chloe. Much loved brother of Graham and Diane, Murray and Linda, Christine and Bruce, Lynda and Warren, Jon and Sue. We will miss his fantastic stories, his laughter, his jokes, and his Christmas hams. Private cremation has been held, as per Ross' wishes.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2020