Malcome Joseph JOHNSON

Malcome Joseph JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Malcome Joseph. On October 11, 2019 at Duart Rest Home, aged 73 years. Loved husband of the late Claudette Johnson. Deeply loved father of Brendon, Sharron, and Grant. Cherished brother of Barry, Trevor, Graham (Australia), Janet Pritchard, and twin of the late Maurice, and Pauline Yates (Australia). A much loved grandad. A special thanks to the staff at Duart Rest Home for their ongoing care and support. A service for Dad will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Thursday, October 17 at 10am. Messages to the Johnson family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 14, 2019
