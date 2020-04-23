Home

Malee CHIN

Malee CHIN Notice
CHIN, Malee. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Wellington Hospital. Peacefully passed away after a struggle with breast cancer. Dearly beloved wife of Ken. Much loved mother of Garrett, Jeffrey and Jai. Loved sister-in- law to Delvin and Lisa, Jean and David, Sylvia and Tony, Yvonne and Chee Kong, and mother-in-law to Kaitlin. Beloved Auntie to Colin, Heidi, Anthony, Chris, Stephanie, Aimee, Winston, Natalie, Jonathan, Alicia and Marcus. Special thanks to the staff at Shona McFarlane Rest Home, Te Omanga Hospice, and Ward 5 Wellington Hospital for their professional care. Because of restrictions imposed by the current situation, a small service will be held by immediate family, followed by a memorial service to celebrate Malee's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Te Omanga Hospice Trust, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 23, 2020
