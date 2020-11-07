Home

Manuao (Waihape) (Nicholson) SCIASCIA

SCIASCIA, Manuao (Nicholson) (Waihape) Our whanau would like to acknowledge the many people that supported and comforted us during the past 2 weeks as we laid our dear mama to rest From the AAU, Dr Hussein and the nursing staff on B2 Hastings Hospital, our whanauga from both Ngati Kere and Ngati Pahauwera for your tautoko and to the many that travelled far and wide. To the cooks and helpers at both Marae we extend our gratitude to your all that worked tirelessly. Our nephew and niece Hori and Joanne for our many blessings and whakamoemiti throughout the month and to Nicki and the Stonehaven team for making our mums final journey a beautiful memorable day. Nga mihi aroha kia koutou katoa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 7, 2020
