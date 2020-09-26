|
CRAVEN, Margaret Ada (nee Feierabend). On September 24, 2020 in her 88th year. With great sadness, we farewell the loved Mum of Dianne (deceased) and John, Jude and Paul, Denise, and Tony and Heather. Special Nana, Nan, and Ada, to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Craven Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020