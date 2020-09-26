Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CRAVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ada (Feierabend) CRAVEN

Add a Memory
Margaret Ada (Feierabend) CRAVEN Notice
CRAVEN, Margaret Ada (nee Feierabend). On September 24, 2020 in her 88th year. With great sadness, we farewell the loved Mum of Dianne (deceased) and John, Jude and Paul, Denise, and Tony and Heather. Special Nana, Nan, and Ada, to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Craven Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -