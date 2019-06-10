Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Alison NZ Army NZDS Medal (Alison) LEE

Notice Condolences

Margaret Alison NZ Army NZDS Medal (Alison) LEE Notice
LEE, Margaret Alison (Alison) NZ Army, NZDS Medal. Peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Elmwood Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Ron, for almost 65 years. Much loved mother of Alan and Doreen, Annette Shaw and Neil, and the late Craig Shaw. Much loved grandmother of Kerry, Jason, Greg and Chris. We would like to thank the staff of Elmwood and Taradale Masonic Rest Homes, for their care and support. A farewell for Alison will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, June 11 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lee Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.