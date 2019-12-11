|
|
OSGOOD, Margaret, Allison. Peacefully passed away in her 84th year at Waverly House on December 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Adored Mother and Mother- in-law of Bob and Shirley, Trish and Murray Laird, Ken and Gary. Treasured Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. Forever in our hearts and remembered for your kindness. Thank you to the family at Waverly House for her care and love. A celebration to commemorate Margaret's life will be held at the Knox Church, Ahuriri at 2pm Thursday, December 12. Messages can be sent to The Osgood Family, P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019