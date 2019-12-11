Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Knox Church
Ahuriri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret OSGOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Allison OSGOOD

Add a Memory
Margaret Allison OSGOOD Notice
OSGOOD, Margaret, Allison. Peacefully passed away in her 84th year at Waverly House on December 8, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Adored Mother and Mother- in-law of Bob and Shirley, Trish and Murray Laird, Ken and Gary. Treasured Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. Forever in our hearts and remembered for your kindness. Thank you to the family at Waverly House for her care and love. A celebration to commemorate Margaret's life will be held at the Knox Church, Ahuriri at 2pm Thursday, December 12. Messages can be sent to The Osgood Family, P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -