|
|
CARRINGTON, Margaret Ann. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Waiapu House; aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late John Carrington. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Janet, and the late Stephanie. Cherished sister of Kathleen Meredith, Doreen Heighway (deceased), and Jean Knight. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special Gran of Daniel, Amy and Dominic; all in Australia. Special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Waiapu House for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Margaret will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1pm. Messages can be sent to the "Carrington Family", c/- P O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020