Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann CARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Margaret Ann CARRINGTON Notice
CARRINGTON, Margaret Ann. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Waiapu House; aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late John Carrington. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Janet, and the late Stephanie. Cherished sister of Kathleen Meredith, Doreen Heighway (deceased), and Jean Knight. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special Gran of Daniel, Amy and Dominic; all in Australia. Special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Waiapu House for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Margaret will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1pm. Messages can be sent to the "Carrington Family", c/- P O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -