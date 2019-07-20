|
MAXWELL, Margaret Ann (n?e McNeill). On July 15, in Lower Hutt, aged 82 years. Loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother of Jane, Felicity and Charlotte, and mother-in-law to Simon and Simon. Loved granny to Fergus, Vera Rose, Clara and Rory. A service for Margaret will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Monday, July 22 at 11:00am. Messages may be sent to The Maxwell Family, 56 Quintin Drive, Te Anau, Southland 9600.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2019