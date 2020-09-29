|
|
HIHA, Margaret Anne Ruwaioterangi (nee Raureti) Moe mai, e te whaea, i tō moenga roa Haere, haere, haere atu rā Moe mai rā i te Rangimarie Marg passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home, September 17, 2020 at age 86. Loving wife of Heitia. Adored mother and mother in-law to Anne and Raymond, Allana, Shane and Jan, and Shelley. Cherished nana to all her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Marg is at Tangoio Marae, 1 Tangoio Settlement Road, State Highway 2. Her service will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at 10am, followed by interment at Petane Urupa and hakari at Tangoio Marae. Donations to Voguehaven and Atawhai Rest Homes would be greatly appreciated. For further information please contact Simplicity Bereavement Services 06 878 3391. Messages to the Hiha Whānau, c/o PO Box 525 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 29, 2020