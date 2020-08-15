|
FULLER, Margaret Annie Catherine. 09.11.1933-13.08.2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine, Cathy (deceased) and Chris Barker, Ricky (deceased), Jenny and Mark Wiersma, Colin, Desmond and Margaret, Gary and Steph, Penny, Margaret (deceased), Robyn and Noel Butterfield, and Amanda-Jane (AJ). Much loved nana and great nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Messages to the family c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, TODAY Saturday August 15 at 11am followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2020