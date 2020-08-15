Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Annie Catherine. FULLER

Add a Memory
Margaret Annie Catherine. FULLER Notice
FULLER, Margaret Annie Catherine. 09.11.1933-13.08.2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine, Cathy (deceased) and Chris Barker, Ricky (deceased), Jenny and Mark Wiersma, Colin, Desmond and Margaret, Gary and Steph, Penny, Margaret (deceased), Robyn and Noel Butterfield, and Amanda-Jane (AJ). Much loved nana and great nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Messages to the family c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, TODAY Saturday August 15 at 11am followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -