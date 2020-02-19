|
|
ATKINS, Margaret (nee Boyd). Peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Atawhai Rest Home. Aged 85 years. Dearest sweetheart of the late Ian Alfred Atkins. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Paul Hedges (Auckland), and John and Rose (Palmerston North). Favourite Grandma of Rebecca, Chris, Lauren, Jenny, and Katie. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Please wear something blue, as it was Mum's favourite colour. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Atkins Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 19, 2020