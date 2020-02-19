Home

Margaret (Boyd) ATKINS

Margaret (Boyd) ATKINS
ATKINS, Margaret (nee Boyd). Peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Atawhai Rest Home. Aged 85 years. Dearest sweetheart of the late Ian Alfred Atkins. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Paul Hedges (Auckland), and John and Rose (Palmerston North). Favourite Grandma of Rebecca, Chris, Lauren, Jenny, and Katie. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Please wear something blue, as it was Mum's favourite colour. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Atkins Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 19, 2020
