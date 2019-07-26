Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Catherine (Peggy) MILLER

Add a Memory
Margaret Catherine (Peggy) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Margaret Catherine (Peggy). Peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the HB Hospital, aged 90 years. Deeply loved daughter of the late Walter and Myra Miller. Dearly loved by her 15 cousins and her many friends. A service for Peggy will be held at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Peggy has asked that you make a donation to a charity of your choice, in memory of her. Messages to the Miller family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.