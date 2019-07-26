|
|
MILLER, Margaret Catherine (Peggy). Peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the HB Hospital, aged 90 years. Deeply loved daughter of the late Walter and Myra Miller. Dearly loved by her 15 cousins and her many friends. A service for Peggy will be held at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Peggy has asked that you make a donation to a charity of your choice, in memory of her. Messages to the Miller family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 26, 2019