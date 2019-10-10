Home

Margaret Claire (Knight) HALL

Margaret Claire (Knight) HALL Notice
HALL, Margaret Claire (nee Knight). Passed away peacefully at Taradale Masonic Village on October 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Kay, Ross and Melissa. Treasured Nana and Gran. A special thank you to all those who have supported Margaret, your love and care is very much appreciated. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am. Followed by private cremation. A donation in Margaret's memory to the Child Cancer Foundation would be gratefully received and can be left at the service or via www.childcancer.org.nz A tribute to Margaret or messages to the her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2019
