HALL, Margaret Claire (nee Knight). Passed away peacefully at Taradale Masonic Village on October 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Kay, Ross and Melissa. Treasured Nana and Gran. A special thank you to all those who have supported Margaret, your love and care is very much appreciated. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am. Followed by private cremation. A donation in Margaret's memory to the Child Cancer Foundation would be gratefully received and can be left at the service or via www.childcancer.org.nz A tribute to Margaret or messages to the her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2019