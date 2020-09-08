|
MACKAY, Margaret Edith (nee Gillies). Passed away at Wairoa Hospital Friday September 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Wayne, Meg and Wayne, and Jamie and Ange. Special Marg to Kate, Daniel, Alec, Annie, Calum, Lachie, Thomas, and Annabel. Loved sister of Campbell. Cherished sister-in-law of Margaret Frederick. Special friend to Tania. Our family are forever grateful to all the doctors and nurses in ICU Hastings, for the care, compassion, and respect given to Marg. If you wish to view Margs service please contact Pickering Funeral Services at [email protected] or phone 06 8387606. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held. All messages to 14 Achilles Street, Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 8, 2020