|
|
BOYES, Margaret Elaine. On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of Poppa Ernie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Isabel, Katrine and Pete, Grant and Julie, Ingrid and Pat, Scott and Nicki. Nana to Rae, Amy, Michael, Jessica, Carly, Sally, Kate, Thomas, Maggie, Georgia, Tyler, Nick, Sam, Matt, Olivia, Elizabeth, Lucy, Thomas and James. A special thanks to everyone who cared for and supported Margaret. A service for Margaret will be held at the Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North on Friday, February 7 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Boyes family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2020