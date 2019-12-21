Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Margaret Elaine (Elaine) PALMER

Margaret Elaine (Elaine) PALMER Notice
PALMER, Margaret Elaine (Elaine). Peacefully at Mary Doyle Retirement Complex Havelock North on December 12, 2019, Aged 97 years. Formerly of Bayview and Coonoor, Dannevirke. Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Margaret, Nola, Bob and Janine. Loved nana of Tania and Richard Potts, Teresa and Stuart Clancy, Grant and Louise Bristow, Craig and Alison, Hayden and Vanessa, Georgia, Nick and the late Brendon, Sharni and Kent Palmer. Loved Granny to her 11 great grandchildren. In accordance with Elaine's wishes, a private cremation service has been held. All Messages to the Palmer family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 21, 2019
