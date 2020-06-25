Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ellen (Gaston/Harvey) HART

Add a Memory
Margaret Ellen (Gaston/Harvey) HART Notice
HART, Margaret Ellen (nee Gaston/Harvey). 09.09.1934 - 17.06.2020 It is with great sadness we farewell our Mum Margaret whom passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 17 in Waipukurau. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased December 09). Loved Mum of Peter, Russell, Chris. Dear Grandmother of Kerrianne, Craig, Brooke, Greg, Shane and Great Gran of Madeline. A great thank you to the amazing caring team at Mount Herbert House, Waipukurau. Margaret was farewelled by her close family after a private cremation on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -