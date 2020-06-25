|
|
HART, Margaret Ellen (nee Gaston/Harvey). 09.09.1934 - 17.06.2020 It is with great sadness we farewell our Mum Margaret whom passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 17 in Waipukurau. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased December 09). Loved Mum of Peter, Russell, Chris. Dear Grandmother of Kerrianne, Craig, Brooke, Greg, Shane and Great Gran of Madeline. A great thank you to the amazing caring team at Mount Herbert House, Waipukurau. Margaret was farewelled by her close family after a private cremation on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2020