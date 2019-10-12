Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ELLIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Emily (n?e Tweedie) ELLIOTT

Add a Memory
Margaret Emily (n?e Tweedie) ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT, Margaret Emily, (n?e Tweedie). In her 91st year, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Eversley Resthome, Hastings on Thursday, October 10 2019. Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Lyn, Sherenden, Jennifer and Robert Dagg, Te Puke, Carolyn Murphy, Melbourne and Stewart, Mt Maunganui. Treasured 'NanE' of Joanna, Fiona and Laurence, Matthew, Catherine and Kirsten, Andrew and Sumner and great 'NanE' of five children. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Market St, Hastings at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 15. Messages to Elliott Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4165.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.