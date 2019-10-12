|
ELLIOTT, Margaret Emily, (n?e Tweedie). In her 91st year, died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Eversley Resthome, Hastings on Thursday, October 10 2019. Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Lyn, Sherenden, Jennifer and Robert Dagg, Te Puke, Carolyn Murphy, Melbourne and Stewart, Mt Maunganui. Treasured 'NanE' of Joanna, Fiona and Laurence, Matthew, Catherine and Kirsten, Andrew and Sumner and great 'NanE' of five children. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Market St, Hastings at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 15. Messages to Elliott Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4165.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019