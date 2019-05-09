Home

Margaret Emily (Graham) MOORE

Margaret Emily (Graham) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Margaret Emily (nee Graham). Passed away suddenly but peacefully aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Richard. Loved mother of Gordon, Steven, Brenda, Neil and Ross, and mother-in-law of Gaylene, Wendy, and Monique. Grandmother of Matt and Meghan, Steph and Tama, Nicole, Tipene, Max, Aengus and Oscar, and great- grandmother of Peyton. For those wishing to visit Margaret, she will be lying at her home until the morning of her service. A service for Margaret will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr Warren Street and Avenue Road East, Hastings on Friday, May 10 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Moore Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2019
