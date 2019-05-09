|
MOORE, Margaret Emily (nee Graham). Passed away suddenly but peacefully aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Richard. Loved mother of Gordon, Steven, Brenda, Neil and Ross, and mother-in-law of Gaylene, Wendy, and Monique. Grandmother of Matt and Meghan, Steph and Tama, Nicole, Tipene, Max, Aengus and Oscar, and great- grandmother of Peyton. For those wishing to visit Margaret, she will be lying at her home until the morning of her service. A service for Margaret will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, cnr Warren Street and Avenue Road East, Hastings on Friday, May 10 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Moore Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2019