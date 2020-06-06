Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Margaret (McLean / Law) ENGMAN

Margaret (McLean / Law) ENGMAN Notice
ENGMAN, Margaret (Nee McLean / Law). Maggie the social butterfly left us on June 1, 2020, in the company of her best friend John and her family. Wonderful friend to so many people, and her passing leaves a great hole in all our lives. Amazing mother to Kathleen Law, Christine Downing, and Jude Wakely, and step mother to Matthew, Brendan and Jorge Engman. Adored G-Ma to her many grandchildren. A private cremation has been held per Maggie's wishes. If you are able to, please donate to the wonderful team at Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2020
