Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Church
91 Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
View Map
Margaret Evelyn DINWIDDIE

Margaret Evelyn DINWIDDIE Notice
DINWIDDIE, Margaret Evelyn. Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Michael. Much loved mum and mother-in- law to Susie and Pete, Tom and Kerry, Andy and Megan, Emma and Luke. Adored Granny to Sam, James, Thomas, Angus, Sophie, Willa, Greta and George. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, PO Box 950 or may be left at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 24, 2020
