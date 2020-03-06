Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Westmere Presbyterian Church
Great North Road,
Wanganui
Margaret Evelyn McCULLOCH

Margaret Evelyn McCULLOCH Notice
McCULLOCH, Margaret Evelyn. (formerly of Wairoa). On March 2, 2020 suddenly but peacefully in Wanganui Hospital, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Dave. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Diane and Rupert Haynes, Bruce and Pat, Malcolm and Carol, and Philip and Raewyn. A loved Nana and Great Nana. Special friend of Glenda. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Westmere Presbyterian Church, Great North Road, Wanganui on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by private cremation. Margaret will be interred with Dave in Wairoa Cemetery, Fraser Road, Wairoa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 6, 2020
