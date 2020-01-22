|
HAWTHORNE, Margaret Gale. 18.09.1970-19.01.2020. Passed away peacefully after a courageous journey. Cherished daughter of Lyn and the late John Hawthorne. Devoted and amazing mother of Sonia, Dana, Beth and Blake. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Reg and Ann-Marie, and John and Tanya. Loved aunty of Jessica, Hamish, Lewis and Logan; Sophie and Samuel. Partner of Deane. Cherished friend of Colleen, Toni and Carla. Loved member of the Tumu ITM family. Thank you to the supportive and caring staff of Cranford Hospice. A funeral service for Margaret will be held at 11am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Crestwood 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings followed by burial at the Crownthorpe Cemetery. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Hawthorne Family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 22, 2020