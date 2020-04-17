|
MONAGHAN, Margaret Garden (nee Marshall). 13 April 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with family. Dearly loved wife of Michael (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Antony, Rachel, Sharon, Philippa, Gordon, Simon, Daniel, and the best Grandmother ever to Laura, Max, Sean and Tara. Loved sister of Suzanne. Your fight is over Mum go in peace now. Always remembered. Tremendous thanks to staff and volunteers at Arohanui Hospice. All donations appreciated. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 17, 2020