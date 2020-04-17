Home

POWERED BY

Services
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-368 8108
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MONAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Garden . (Marshall) MONAGHAN

Add a Memory
Margaret Garden . (Marshall) MONAGHAN Notice
MONAGHAN, Margaret Garden (nee Marshall). 13 April 2020 Passed away peacefully at home with family. Dearly loved wife of Michael (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Antony, Rachel, Sharon, Philippa, Gordon, Simon, Daniel, and the best Grandmother ever to Laura, Max, Sean and Tara. Loved sister of Suzanne. Your fight is over Mum go in peace now. Always remembered. Tremendous thanks to staff and volunteers at Arohanui Hospice. All donations appreciated. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -