SMITH, Margaret Grace (nee Kelly). Peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Atawhai Resthome. In her 92nd year, late of Mirimar. Daughter of the late Mervyn and Laura Kelly. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Edward, Gwenda and John, Donna and Lance, Towera, and David. Adored grandmother of Ronnie (deceased), Simon, Craig and Petra , and Janine and Rick. Cherished great grandmother of Skyla, Taine, Kayla, Louise, and Thomas. Sister of the late Mervyn, and Gwen. Loved auntie of Stuart, and Corinne. Margaret's family would like to thank all the staff of Atawhai for their care of mum. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial morning tea will be held for Mum at a later date. Messages to the 'Smith Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2020