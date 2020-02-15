Home

Margaret Harriet (Neville) MacDONALD

Margaret Harriet (Neville) MacDONALD Notice
MacDONALD, Margaret Harriet (nee Neville). Passed away on February 10, 2020, at Waiapu Aged Care Centre, Havelock North, aged 75 years. Born in Pine Hill, Dunedin. Much loved wife of Jim, Mum and mother-in-law of Stuart, Kirsty and Karl, and the late Shona. Thanks to the staff of Waiapu for their care of Margaret. A private service for Margaret has been held. Messages to the Macdonald Family, c/- Waiapu House, 10 Danvers Street, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 15, 2020
