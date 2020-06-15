Home

Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
2:30 p.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church
Wairoa
Margaret HAYWARD


1944 - 2020
Margaret HAYWARD Notice
HAYWARD, Margaret. Born June 17, 1944, left us peacefully on June 14, 2020 with her sweetheart Keith at her side. Deeply loved wife of Keith. Treasured Mum of Karen and Jim, David and Kate, Kelly and Conan, Jamie and Mandy. Loved Nan- Pan of Grace, Jobey, Courtney, Sam, Ben, Larney, Jim, June, Harry, Oscar and Ella. Margaret will lie at Mission House, Wai Street, Nuhaka, from Sunday afternoon until her funeral service on Tuesday, June 16 at 2.30pm at St Paul's Anglican Church, Wairoa. Followed by private cremation. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 15, 2020
