|
|
|
HAYWARD, Margaret. Keith, and the family of the late Margaret Hayward, wish to express their appreciation for all the floral tributes, cards, letters and phone calls, following the loss of Margaret. We would also like to thank the staff at Wairoa Hospital and Glengarry House for taking such good care of Margaret. We have been overwhelmed by the love and kindness shown to us all. Please accept this as our personal thanks. Keith, Karen, David, Kelly, Jamie and families
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2020