|
|
MACGREGOR, Margaret Isabel. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Hastings Hospital on July 18 2019, aged 97 years. Much loved friend of Adrienne Hokke and Shirley Signal (both deceased) and their families. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Tuesday July 23 at 1:30pm followed by burial at Waipawa Cemetery. Messages to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2019