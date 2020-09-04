Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean (Jean) Foster

Add a Memory
Margaret Jean (Jean) Foster Notice
FOSTER, Margaret Jean (Jean). Red Cross V.A.D. WWII serving in New Caledonia and Italy. On September 3 2020, very very peacefully at Hastings Hospital, in her 103rd year. Loving wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother of Wendy, John and Sandra. Loved Nan of Karyn, James and Paul; Simon, Michael and Lucy. Much loved "Farm Nan" of 13 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Corrina Proehl, and to Raewyn for her care and devotion to Jean. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the Foster Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -