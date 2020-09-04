|
|
FOSTER, Margaret Jean (Jean). Red Cross V.A.D. WWII serving in New Caledonia and Italy. On September 3 2020, very very peacefully at Hastings Hospital, in her 103rd year. Loving wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother of Wendy, John and Sandra. Loved Nan of Karyn, James and Paul; Simon, Michael and Lucy. Much loved "Farm Nan" of 13 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Corrina Proehl, and to Raewyn for her care and devotion to Jean. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the Foster Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 4, 2020