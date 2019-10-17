Home

Margaret Jean (Jean) HUNT

Margaret Jean (Jean) HUNT Notice
HUNT, Margaret Jean (Jean). Aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Colin for 60 years. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Jayne, Barbara and Warren Beattie, Barry and Diane, Phillip and Susan. Loved sister of Norman Wilkinson. Loved Nana of James, Steven, Joseph, Madelyn, Nicci, Amelia, Hannah and George. A service for Jean will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11am. Messages to the Hunt family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 17, 2019
