BRAITHWAITE, Margaret Jessie. Formerly of Napier. On January 17, 2020 peacefully at Roseneath, Carterton. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Marty, Barbara and Bruce Robertson, and the late Stephen. Loved 'Granny Margaret' of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thanks to all at Roseneath especially the staff of 'C Wing' for their wonderful care. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Braithwaite Family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020
