Margaret Joyce (Joy) MILLAR

Margaret Joyce (Joy) MILLAR Notice
MILLAR, Margaret Joyce (Joy). On February 22, 2020 aged 85 years. Wife of the late Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chrissy and Bruce, and Sandy. Adored Gran of Becky and Rowan, Ashleigh, Sam, and Nico. Joy's family wish to thank all the staff at Summerset In The Bay for their care, love and support over the last 3 years. A memorial service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 1.30pm. Messages to the 'Millar Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 24, 2020
