Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Church,
Munroe and Station Streets
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Church
Margaret Louise (nee Street). (Peggy) O'DOWD

O'DOWD, Margaret Louise (Peggy) (nee Street). 04.12.1930 - 02.01.2020 89 years young. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Our Peggy Darling, beloved wife of John Paul O'Dowd (deceased); much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary (deceased) and Peter, Louise and Chris, Mark and Donna, Simon and Merley, and Johnathon and Maria. Legendary Peggy to her 23 grand and great-grandchildren. Loved eldest sister of the Street siblings. "Eternal rest grant to her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace." Peggy will be with her family at 30 Nelson Crescent, Napier - visitors most welcome. Rosary will be recited in St Patrick's Church, cnr Munroe and Station Streets, Napier on Sunday evening, January 5, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Peggy will be celebrated in the Church on Monday, January 6 at 1.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 4, 2020
